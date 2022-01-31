Analysts Issue Forecasts for Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.78). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of PCSA opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $53.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.13.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

In other news, Director Justin W. Yorke sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 215,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.