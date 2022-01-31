Analysts Issue Forecasts for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $5.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.26.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of PB opened at $73.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.10.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 7,141.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

