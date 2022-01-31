Analysts Offer Predictions for Cascades Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cascades in a research report issued on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.52.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1,000.00 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.86.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$13.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$12.66 and a 12-month high of C$18.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.