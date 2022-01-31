Analysts Offer Predictions for Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Shares of CNK opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,445,000 after purchasing an additional 436,441 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 765,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cinemark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

