Analysts Offer Predictions for Nucor Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nucor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $23.20 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Nucor stock opened at $99.79 on Monday. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Nucor by 88.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 265,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,426,000 after acquiring an additional 124,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.