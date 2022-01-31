Analysts Offer Predictions for O2Micro International Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O2Micro International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for O2Micro International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $109.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

