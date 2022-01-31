Analysts Offer Predictions for Prudential plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Prudential in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.96 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PUK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of PUK opened at $33.44 on Monday. Prudential has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Prudential by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 423,164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

