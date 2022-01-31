Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH):

1/26/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $480.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $515.00 to $540.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $510.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $477.00 to $482.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $508.00 to $564.00.

1/10/2022 – UnitedHealth Group is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $520.00 to $575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $500.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – UnitedHealth Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $500.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $464.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $471.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23.

Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.