Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ONEOK (OKE)

ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2022 – ONEOK had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $65.00.

1/18/2022 – ONEOK had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – ONEOK was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/10/2022 – ONEOK was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/6/2022 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – ONEOK was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $72.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OKE opened at $59.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.41. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,794,431,000 after acquiring an additional 286,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after buying an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,174,000 after purchasing an additional 301,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,672,000 after purchasing an additional 616,082 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after acquiring an additional 419,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

