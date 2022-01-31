Analysts Set Expectations for ABB Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ABB in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ABB’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93. ABB has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $39.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 3,374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 852,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after acquiring an additional 121,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.