Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fresnillo (FRES)

1/27/2022 – Fresnillo was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a GBX 575 ($7.76) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,025 ($13.83).

1/26/2022 – Fresnillo had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.49) to GBX 700 ($9.44). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Fresnillo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 880 ($11.87) to GBX 860 ($11.60). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Fresnillo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 900 ($12.14) price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Fresnillo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON FRES traded down GBX 9.73 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 622.07 ($8.39). The company had a trading volume of 1,515,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,918. The company has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Fresnillo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 612.60 ($8.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,193.50 ($16.10). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 856.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 844.66.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

