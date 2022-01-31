Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Metro (MRU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Metro (TSE: MRU):

1/26/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$71.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$68.00 to C$69.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$74.00.

1/21/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$67.00 to C$68.00.

1/6/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Metro stock traded up C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$67.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,176. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42. Metro Inc. has a 12 month low of C$52.63 and a 12 month high of C$68.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metro Inc. will post 4.0100003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

