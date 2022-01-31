Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Methanex (MX)

Methanex (TSE: MX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/28/2022 – Methanex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to C$45.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$66.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Methanex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2021 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – Methanex was given a new C$44.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:MX traded down C$1.72 on Monday, hitting C$57.83. 174,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,427. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$53.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of C$37.85 and a 1-year high of C$65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

