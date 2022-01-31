Analyzing HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) and Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN)

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) and HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Cuentas has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Foods Group has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cuentas and HF Foods Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cuentas -1,364.05% -111.16% -73.82% HF Foods Group 2.04% 5.45% 2.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Cuentas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of HF Foods Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of Cuentas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of HF Foods Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cuentas and HF Foods Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cuentas $560,000.00 29.13 -$8.10 million N/A N/A HF Foods Group $566.83 million 0.63 -$342.68 million $0.28 24.71

Cuentas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HF Foods Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cuentas and HF Foods Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cuentas 0 0 0 0 N/A HF Foods Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HF Foods Group beats Cuentas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas, Inc. is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments. The company was founded by Arik Maimon and Michael A. de Prado in September 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group, Inc. is a food service distributor and marketer. It distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products primarily to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. The firm currently has 14 distribution centers along the U.S. Eastern and Western seaboards. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

