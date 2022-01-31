Analyzing Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Xilinx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Xilinx and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx 23.06% 29.99% 15.57% Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Xilinx and Navitas Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx 0 9 1 0 2.10 Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80

Xilinx currently has a consensus target price of $184.10, suggesting a potential downside of 4.20%. Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 118.62%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Xilinx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xilinx and Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx $3.15 billion 15.13 $646.51 million $3.21 59.87 Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A -$3.72 million N/A N/A

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor.

Summary

Xilinx beats Navitas Semiconductor on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V. Barnett in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

