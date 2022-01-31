Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ADRZY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

ADRZY stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. Andritz has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Andritz will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

