Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
ADRZY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
ADRZY stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. Andritz has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Andritz Company Profile
Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.
Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.