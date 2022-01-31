Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Up to $7.80

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $8.29. Angi shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 47,599 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.58 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Angi’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $285,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Angi by 74.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Angi by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in Angi by 2.8% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

