Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Short Interest Down 27.3% in January

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,200 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 319,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 303,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Angion Biomedica stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. Angion Biomedica has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 3,474.84% and a negative return on equity of 233.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angion Biomedica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.

In other Angion Biomedica news, insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 38,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $137,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay Venkatesan bought 66,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $170,612.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,816 shares of company stock worth $386,993.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,036,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 280,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 57,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

