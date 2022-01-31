Anglo American (AAL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Anglo American (LON: AAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/31/2022 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,075 ($41.49) price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($47.22) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 3,020 ($40.74) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,870 ($38.72) to GBX 2,900 ($39.13). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,550 ($34.40) to GBX 3,000 ($40.47). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,300 ($44.52) to GBX 3,500 ($47.22). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($49.92) to GBX 3,300 ($44.52). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,210 ($43.31) price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,100 ($55.32) to GBX 3,700 ($49.92). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($37.78) to GBX 2,600 ($35.08). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,350 ($45.20) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,730 ($36.83).

12/3/2021 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,010 ($40.61) to GBX 2,960 ($39.94). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Anglo American stock traded down GBX 93.50 ($1.26) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,228 ($43.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,877,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,168. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,350 ($31.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.24). The company has a market capitalization of £43.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,065.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,977.94.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.09) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,246.99). Insiders purchased a total of 221 shares of company stock valued at $640,067 over the last quarter.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

