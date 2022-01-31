Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.49

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.49 and last traded at C$2.48, with a volume of 1630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$530.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.69%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

