ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,056 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 239,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139 shares in the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.53 million, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeanne Thoma purchased 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

