ANON (ANON) Price Up 76.3% Over Last 7 Days

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 50.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. ANON has a market capitalization of $138,615.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 76.3% higher against the dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00047709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001121 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars.

