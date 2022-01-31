AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $12.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

