AnRKey X Price Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $155,284.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00047582 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.63 or 0.06800333 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,078.10 or 1.00111133 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00051658 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003123 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00052611 BTC.
