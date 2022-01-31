Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,597 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Antero Resources by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Antero Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528 in the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

Antero Resources stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

