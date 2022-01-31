AntiMatter (MATTER) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $270,205.00

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. AntiMatter has a market cap of $14.92 million and $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded flat against the US dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

