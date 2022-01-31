Antofagasta (ANTO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Antofagasta (LON: ANTO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/25/2022 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,250 ($16.86) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Antofagasta was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($16.19) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Antofagasta had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,550 ($20.91) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,300 ($17.54) to GBX 1,280 ($17.27). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,050 ($14.17) to GBX 1,100 ($14.84). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,360 ($18.35) to GBX 1,350 ($18.21). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,100 ($14.84) to GBX 1,050 ($14.17). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Antofagasta had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Antofagasta had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,360 ($18.35) price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($17.54) price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($18.21) price target on the stock.

Antofagasta stock traded down GBX 3.16 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,334.34 ($18.00). 1,333,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,454. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,380.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,414.82. Antofagasta plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.61). The company has a market capitalization of £13.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

