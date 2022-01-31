AO World plc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AO World in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AO World’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

AOWDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AO World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of AO World stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. AO World has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

