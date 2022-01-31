APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Analysts forecast that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. APA reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $7.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $9.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on APA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in APA by 1,385.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in APA by 43.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,555 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 1,336.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the second quarter worth about $86,520,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. APA has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

