ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Hits Market Cap of $55.78 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001566 BTC on exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $55.78 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049807 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.40 or 0.06937304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,448.16 or 0.99957471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00051812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00055031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003101 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 92,579,956 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.