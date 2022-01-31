APIX Trading 23.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $180,523.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044817 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00113441 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

