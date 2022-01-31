Apollo Global Management (APO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

1/19/2022 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

1/13/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $101.00.

1/10/2022 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

1/4/2022 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

12/16/2021 – Apollo Global Management is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Apollo Global Management is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

APO stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 232,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

In related news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 69.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

