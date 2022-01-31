Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is McIlrath & Eck LLC’s 8th Largest Position

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.5% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $58,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.33 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

