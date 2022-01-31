Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,421,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,293 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.6% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Apple worth $1,474,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $170.33 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

