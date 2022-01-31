Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Aptiv worth $42,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 84.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $130.98 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $127.63 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.34.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

