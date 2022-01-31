APY.Finance Trading Up 4.5% This Week (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. APY.Finance has a market cap of $9.35 million and approximately $197,608.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00047582 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.63 or 0.06800333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,078.10 or 1.00111133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00051658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00052611 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,012,382 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

