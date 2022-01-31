APYSwap Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $79,459.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,672.11 or 0.06956776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,367.38 or 0.99888551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00055476 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006672 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.