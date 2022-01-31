ARAW Trading Up 80% Over Last Week (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ARAW has traded up 80% against the dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $32,028.95 and approximately $287.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044620 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00113339 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

