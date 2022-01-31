ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.66

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.66 and last traded at C$14.47, with a volume of 895306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARX shares. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on ARC Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.52.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.7960954 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.16%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

