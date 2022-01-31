ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,360,000 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 6,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 98.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,665,000 after buying an additional 1,586,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,967,000 after buying an additional 1,499,755 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,223,000 after buying an additional 1,152,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 383.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after buying an additional 935,647 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,677,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,645. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MT shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

