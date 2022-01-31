Archer-Daniels-Midland Company to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

ADM has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $75.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $75.96.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

