ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Shares Acquired by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) by 320.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,000 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned 1.29% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 400.0% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of ACTD opened at $9.83 on Monday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.