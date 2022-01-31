Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares rose 13.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.32. Approximately 28,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 512,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

ARCT has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market cap of $667.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after buying an additional 357,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

