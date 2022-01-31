Ardagh Metal Packaging Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,064 call options on the company. This is an increase of 401% compared to the typical volume of 412 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMBP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMBP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.63. 3,799,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,594. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

