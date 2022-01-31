Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Trading 10.8% Higher

Shares of Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) traded up 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.45. 56,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 36,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

Ardea Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)

Ardea Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its projects include Kalgoorlie Nickel Cobalt, Bardoc Tectonic Zone, and Other Projects in Western Australia. The company was founded on August 17, 2016 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

