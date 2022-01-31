Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Down 31.5% in January

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,200 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 489,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

ASC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.42. 61,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,785. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 546,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 142,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 140.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 874,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 510,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

