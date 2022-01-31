Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Acquires 192,342 Shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,342 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 3.60% of New Vista Acquisition worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 870,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,738,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,386,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,810,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,385,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVSA opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

