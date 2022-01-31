Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Buys New Stake in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 1.94% of Big Sky Growth Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,748,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $4,800,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,440,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the third quarter worth $2,934,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the third quarter worth $2,201,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSKY opened at $9.65 on Monday. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

