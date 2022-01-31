Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Has $6.48 Million Stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) by 466.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 1.33% of Corner Growth Acquisition worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COOL. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 1,075,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 197,405 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 709,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,741,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 555,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 262,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.