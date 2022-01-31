Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Increases Position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its holdings in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 0.57% of Provident Acquisition worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAQC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 13.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 227,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Provident Acquisition by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Provident Acquisition by 146.3% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 100,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAQC opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

